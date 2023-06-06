IOP Resident Explorer Series

IOP Explorer Series for Residents

In partnership with Coastal Expeditions, the City of Isle of Palms has developed a series of itineraries exclusively for Isle of Palms residents. Learn more about the place you call home and how to enjoyably explore it on your own! The outings will depart from the new IOP Public Dock at the Marina.

Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Each outing is limited to 15 participants.

The outings are FREE for Isle of Palms residents. Residents will be expected to show proof of residency or proof of ownership upon arrival. Parking is also FREE for Isle of Palms residents with a parking decal.

NOTE: Reservations require a credit card on file. A $1 charge will be placed on your card to secure your reservation and will be refunded upon completion of the outing.

*Residents who sign up and do not show up for the outing will be charged the cost of the outing ($65). Participants may cancel without penalty at least 48 hours prior to the date of the outing.*

2023 Explorer Series Schedule

For more information and to book your reservation, visit the Coastal Expeditions website.

DOLPHIN EDUCATION & QUEST

Saturday, June 17 | 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

We’ll talk about the local Atlantic bottlenose dolphin population that inhabits the area and explain how to protect these year-round visitors. Be on the lookout for the dolphins as we paddle along via kayak!

SEA TURTLE EDUCATION & QUEST

Friday, June 30 | 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

A Coastal Expeditions naturalist will talk about the local turtle population that inhabits the area and explain how to protect these summer nesters.

SUNSET KAYAK ADVENTURE

Friday, July 7 | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Learn to safely explore the salt marsh by kayak during the sunset! This 2-hour class combines an ecotour with basic kayak skills development while we watch the sunset over the horizon and learn about our local wildlife.

AN AFTERNOON IN THE SALT MARSH ESTUARY

Saturday, July 15 | 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

A Coastal Expeditions naturalist will talk about the local ecosystem and all the wildlife that inhabits the area as we paddle along in sea kayaks.

CREEK SWEEP & CITIZEN SCIENCE SERVICE DAY

Wednesday, August 2 | 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Isle of Palms is a beautiful place and it’s our responsibility to keep it that way! Residents will be guided through the estuary on kayaks searching for litter, while also being on the lookout for exciting wildlife encounters.

SUNRISE STAND-UP PADDLEBOARDING

Sunday, August 20 | 5:45 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.

Learn to Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) while watching the sunrise over the salt marsh and looking for wildlife. A special way to start the day and it’s a peaceful experience!

DOLPHIN SUNSET KAYAK ADVENTURE

Thursday, September 7 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

We’ll talk about the local Atlantic bottlenose dolphin population that inhabits the area and explain how to protect these year-round visitors. Be on the lookout for dolphins as we paddle along and watch the sunset over the horizon.

BIRDING IN THE SALTMARSH

Friday, September 29 | 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

We’ll kayak along the creek talking about the local birds that frequent the area. Pelicans, egrets, herons and more await your arrival! Bring your binoculars for this adventure.