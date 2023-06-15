Isle Of Palms Resident Among Online School Graduates

South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12, celebrated the school’s 513 graduating seniors on Tuesday, June 6.

Among the Class of 2023 is Isle of Palms resident Matthew Baty.

The virtual school hosted three in-person ceremonies, one at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, one at the North Charleston Convention Center, and another at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, so seniors across the state had the opportunity to attend their local celebration. The graduation events were also livestreamed on Facebook for friends and family members unable to attend. Students, friends, family and faculty members also heard from two student speakers: valedictorian, Josiah White and salutatorian, Kaetlyn Weaver.

South Carolina Connections Academy’s Class of 2023 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state, including Aiken, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg, and more. Among the graduating class, 39% plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, 20% plan to enter the workforce and 24% plan to attend vocational or technical school. College and university acceptances include Clemson University, Midlands Technical College, Southern New Hampshire University, and University of South Carolina.

Anderson resident and graduating senior, Mary Bate, is grateful for the opportunities afforded to her by the flexibility of the school’s curriculum. “It has been awesome being able to experience all that I’ve done throughout my years at South Carolina Connections Academy, including, theatre, student government, National Honors Society and my part-time job,” Bate said. “I appreciate that I have the time outside of school to focus on more than academics.”

“It is such a joy to watch our students as they grow into young adults who are ready to leave our virtual classrooms and pursue their goals,” said Alicia Hughes, executive director of South Carolina Connections Academy. “The commitment these students have to their aspirations never ceases to amaze me. I am so proud of what the graduating class of 2023 has accomplished, and while the moment is bittersweet, I look forward to hearing about where life takes them next.”

South Carolina Connections Academy currently serves approximately 6,250 students across the state, providing them with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and a curriculum focused on both academics and building fundamental life skills. This combination fosters an environment for students to gain the confidence they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced, modern world. The school’s teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. South Carolina Connections Academy’s learning plans are flexible and can be tailored based on a student’s specific needs.

Students at South Carolina Connections Academy have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities, and flexible scheduling, allowing them to take ownership of their unique educational journey. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.

Enrollment for the 2023–24 school year is now open at South Carolina Connections Academy for grades K-12. Interested families are encouraged to attend an upcoming online information session to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information on South Carolina Connections Academy, please visit www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.