Isle Of Palms Fire Department 2023 Community Survey

On behalf of the Isle of Palms Fire Department, the Riley Center for Livable Communities at the College of Charleston is conducting a community engagement survey: https://tinyurl.com/IOPFD-Community-Survey

The information gathered through this survey will be used as an evaluation tool to ensure that IOPFD is meeting the needs of Isle of Palms residents, business owners, and visitors by providing the highest quality of service possible.

All responses to this survey will be anonymous and confidential. We hope to have all responses collected by June 5th, so please have your survey responses in by then.

Please contact Kendra Stewart stewartk@cofc.edu with any questions.