Isle Of Palms Police Announce Arrest Of The April 7th Shooter

The Isle of Palms Police Department continues to make arrests related to the shooting that happened on the beach near 1140 Ocean Blvd on April 7, 2023.

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, 18, of Charleston, was taken into custody by officers with the Charleston City Police Department earlier today. Singleton is charged with 5 counts of Attempted Murder as well as 1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, 1 count of Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, and 1 count of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

On April 7th, 2023, at 5:20 p.m. the Isle of Palms Police Department was making an arrest for a physical disturbance that had occurred on the beach under the private pier. As officers were separating these individuals rapid gun fire was heard. Responding officers without hesitation ran towards the gunfire. Officers located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Immediate medical assistance was provided, and the five victims were transported to a local hospital where they received treatment.

The Isle of Palms Police Department would like to express its gratitude to the community for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation. The swift resolution of this case would not have been possible without the invaluable assistance provided by citizens who came forward with crucial information. We would also like to acknowledge the dedication and collaborative efforts of our partner agencies at SC Law Enforcement Division, Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Summerville Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the FBI who played an integral role in the successful apprehension of the suspect. Our detectives have worked tirelessly to bring this suspect to justice and their hard work and dedication has paid off.

The Isle of Palms Police Department would like to reassure the community that we will continue to work diligently to maintain public safety and foster a secure environment for all those who live, work, and play in Isle of Palms.