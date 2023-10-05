Isle of Palms Police Announce Road Closures for Isle of Palms Connector Run

The 2023 Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk For The Child will take place Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 8 to 10 a.m. on Isle of Palms, SC. The race and walk will take place with a start time of 8 a.m. This event will have an impact on some roads on the island.

The following is a list of road closures and times:

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Starting at 12 a.m. no parking will be allowed on either side of Ocean Boulevard between 14th Avenue and JC Long.

At 5:30 a.m. Ocean Boulevard will be closed on both sides from 14th Ave to JC Long Boulevard

At 7 a.m. the Isle of Palms Connector (SC-517) will be closed to all vehicle traffic from Palm Boulevard (SC-703) to Riviera Drive in Mt Pleasant S.C.

11 a.m. estimated all roads will be open to vehicles.

Any vehicle that needs to get onto or off Isle of Palms during the race must use Sullivan’s Island.

Officers will be stationed at all traffic control points, directing vehicles and pedestrians. Drivers are asked to use caution in the race area and expect traffic delays. Police will make updates through the Isle of Palms Police Department's Social Media channels about road closures and openings.

Police Department Contact: Sgt Matt Storen

Phone:843-471-3753

Email: Mstoren@iop.net