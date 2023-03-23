Isle Of Palms Police Captain Graduates From FBI National Academy

Capt. Jeff Swain graduated from the FBI National Academy on March 16 as a member of the 285th session, apparently the first officer from the Isle of Palms Police Department to undergo this training.

Classes typically consist of approximately 300 law enforcement professionals from around the world, and Swain is one of just four attendees from South Carolina. The process to attend the FBINA is highly competitive, and statistics show that fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program, which is known internationally for its academic excellence. These law enforcement professionals attend a 10-week session at the FBI training facility in Quantico, Virginia. Training courses consist of advanced communication, leadership, forensic science, fitness training and other topics that help law enforcement professionals grow in the field.

The FBINA was created in 1935 as the Police Training School to serve as a bridge that connects state and local law enforcement to international law enforcement. The partnerships the FBI forms with students and their individual agencies as a result of the program foster mutual understanding and trust that are essential to law enforcement’s collective efficacy, agility and resiliency in the face of evolving threats locally, nationally and worldwide. Approximately 54,000 law enforcement professionals representing local, county, tribal, state, military and federal agencies from the United States have graduated from the FBI National Academy since its founding. More than 150 nations also are represented among the FBINA alumni.

“We are very proud of Capt. Swain and his achievements. We are excited to see him return and share the knowledge that he has obtained over the last 10 weeks,” said IOP Chief Kevin Cornett.

Swain joins Cornett – who completed the 270 session – as current department graduates of the FBI National Academy. Swain is assigned as the captain over operations for the department.