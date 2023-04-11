Isle of Palms Police Update Victims from April 7 Shooting

The Isle of Palms Police Department has confirmed that a total of 5 victims were involved in the shooting that took place on Friday April 7 2023. The earlier report of 6 victims was due to Charleston County EMS double counting the victim involved in the motor vehicle accident who was also a victim from the shooting. Once detectives completed all interviews and conducted follow-ups, Isle of Palms Police confirmed that there were only five victims from the shooting.

The victims ages and genders in this case are as follows:

Victim #1 – 17-year-old male

Victim #2 – 28-year-old female

Victim #3 – 15-year-old male

Victim #4 – 16-year-old male

Victim #5 – 15-year-old male

Victim #3 remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Our work in this case continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Isle of Palms Police Department at (843)886-6522. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.