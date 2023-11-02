Isle of Palms Scavenger Hunt

On Thursday, November 23 · 11am - 1pm EST, your creative, nontraditional scavenger hunt begins at a scenic spot that's a local favorite, Luke 'n Ollie's Pizzeria located at 1101 Ocean Boulevard. You'll get your digital quest from your live and interactive remote host. Then you’ll take off on your own to experience a wide variety of carefully curated locations in town. You'll walk or drive to the various checkpoints as you interpret creative tasks, accept wacky challenges, and get outside your comfort zone!