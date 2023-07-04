Learn About Gut Health At The Edgar Allan Poe Library

Did you know that a healthy gut is vitally important to an overall healthy body? If you are wondering just how “gut health” affects your daily life and well-being, join us at Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library July 19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for an open and candid discussion about the benefits of forming good nutritional habits that benefit your gut health.

The guest speaker will be Alaine Mills, a registered dietitian at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Health and Wellness Institute. Mills is a certified specialist in sports dietetics, with degrees in nutrition and kinesiology.

“What’s really interesting is that the research shows when you start incorporating more plant foods into your diet, that can create change in your gut microbiome overnight,” she said, adding that these changes to your gut microbiome cause a ripple effect.

Join Mills as she explains this effect, introduces you to new ways to improve your overall health and discusses the importance of choosing to make healthy lifestyle choices. Start to take control of your health by marking your calendars and learning some simple steps that can empower you to change your habits for the better. Knowledge is power; share what you learn from this discussion with friends and family. Living optimally can be a daily challenge, but there are some simple steps you can take to make changes your life.

Craig is a library associate at the Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library, located at 1921 Ion Ave. on Sullivan’s Island. For more information on this or other library programs and services, call 843-883-3914, email poe@ccpl.org, or visit ccpl.org