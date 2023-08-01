LENS Presents Boating Certificate Course

Join us for an unforgettable full-day boating education course that offers an in-depth boating safety course, and provides the knowledge needed to obtain a boating certificate. Highlights include: Introduction to boating, boating law, safety equipment, safe operation and navigation, boating emergencies. SC State law requires boating education courses for all boaters ages 12+. The event will take place on Saturday, September 9th 2023 from 9am-4:30pm at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. This event is free to members of the LENS Lieutenants program. Otherwise, for non-members, registration is $25/person.

REGISTER HERE.