Longboard x Citrine pop-up 2/23

WHO: The Longboard, an island-inspired restaurant and bar featuring local seafood, a full raw bar, tropical ingredients and creative cocktails.

WHAT: The Longboard is partnering with several local and regional brands as they kick-off a new pop-up shopping series, Pop-Ups on the Patio. The first event features Charleston-based swim and resort wear company, Citrine Swim, a line that fuses southeastern roots with Hawaiian influences. Citrine’s super soft fabrics, seamless fits, and inspired designs make the line perfect for beach lovers and pool goers alike.

Guests are invited to meet the Citrine team, purchase goods from the latest collection and enjoy bites from The Longboard’s new winter menu.

WHEN: Thursday, February 23 from 4 until 6 pm.

WHERE: The patio at Longboard, 2213 B Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, SC

HOW: The event is free to attend. For those wishing to come for oyster hour (3 til 6 pm featuring $24/dozen raw & grilled oysters and happy hour drink specials) or stay for dinner after the event, reservations may be made via Resy. For more information, visit and thelongboardsullivans.com and follow on social at @longboard_sullivans. For more information about Citrine, visit @citrineswim.