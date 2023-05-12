May Litter Sweeps and New Volunteer Opportunities

The last spring litter sweeps of 2023 is set for May 22. Remember these spring events are on Monday nights, and each starts with a special welcome session from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by our usual cleanup from 6-7 p.m. The spring welcome sessions are great for groups, newcomers and anyone who wants a refresher.

Restaurants offering Monday night discounts for our volunteers now include Coconut Joe's, Lawrence's Seafood Company, Smugglers, Windjammer (when there's not a show) & Boathouse at Breach Inlet.

We have changed our original plans and WILL NOT have a litter sweep on Memorial Day Monday.

We plan to kick off our summer schedule of WEEKLY litter sweeps on Wednesday, May 31, with our first Breakfast Club of 2023. Hoping for a solid turnout after the holiday weekend!

The Breakfast Club sweeps will continue weekly on Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m. through Aug. 30. You have a chance to clean the city parking lots and streetscape at Front Beach when it's quiet, or you can clean at the beach. Afterward, enjoy a discount at a participating breakfast restaurant.

Monday beach sweeps are planned for 6-7 p.m. every week during the summer June 5 through Labor Day Monday.

Would you like to join our Welcome Committee?

We really need backup greeters to fill in when our Welcome Committee gets thin. Looking for volunteers who enjoy meeting people, can give basic instructions, and have attended at least 2-3 litter sweeps previously. We will need you to arrive 30 minutes ahead of the event start time when scheduled.

Email Cofounder Susan Hill Smith at susanhillsmith@gmail.com if you are interested in an occasional shift and specify whether you can help Monday nights or Wednesday mornings. We definitely need assistance end of June and early July.

Also looking for an attorney

Nothing to worry about, but IOP Cleanup Crew may soon take a big step in becoming an official nonprofit organization, and we would appreciate some pro bono legal assistance. If you are qualified and can share your time & expertise in the near future, please email Susan at susanhillsmith@gmail.com.

Carson Caroll

Turning trash into art with meaning

Carolinas-based artist Carson Carroll creates work that focuses on environmental and social issues such as human consumption, throw-away culture, and plastic pollution. Carson joined us this spring and captured litter that she and other volunteers collected to use in her work. Learn more about Carson from Redux Contemporary Art Center in Charleston.