We are thrilled to announce that 8 of our officers were presented with the Medal of Valor and honored with the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce First Responder of the Month award presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners for their outstanding service and dedication to the community during the April 7th shooting. This award is a testament to their hard work, bravery, and commitment to keeping our community safe.

Please join us in congratulating Capt. Jeff Swain, Lt. Robert Forsythe, Sgt. Matt Storen, Det. Amanda Postell, Det. Joseph Tumminelli, FTO. Jason Santulli, MPO. Lance Hammond and Ptl. Dustin Griffin on this well-deserved recognition. Thank you for your service.