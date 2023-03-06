The Sullivan’s Island Police Department has partnered with Wake Up Carolina to offer the public a training session for overdose prevention Tuesday March 7, 2023 between 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Town Hall. In this training, you will learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose, the steps to administering Narcan nasal spray and how to save a life in the event of an overdose. Participants who complete the training will receive a free overdose prevention kit containing two Narcan nasal sprays.

This training is recommended for anyone at risk of an opioid overdose, friends or family of someone at risk, healthcare providers, social services providers, law enforcement and emergency response providers.

The training is free of charge, but you are asked to RSVP so that staff can plan accordingly. Narcan kits will be available post-training at Town Hall. If you would like more information on this training or any other programs please email info@wakeupcarolina.org or call 843-972-8154. RSVP for the Sullivan’s Island training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sullivans-island-community-narcan-training-tickets-568385545467?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.