The Isle of Palms Police Department will once again be hosting a series of community meetings where we will present information about what is taking place on the island and within the department. We will answer questions and discuss topics of concern.

This meeting is for those who reside in Wild Dunes.

Please forward any questions or issues you would like addressed to Cpl. Hardy at lhardy@iop.net if it requires data or information that must be compiled beforehand.