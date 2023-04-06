NIWC Atlantic to Test Communications Equipment on Sullivan’s Island

Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, a tenant on Joint Base Charleston (JBC) headquartered in North Charleston, in collaboration with Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane, based in Crane, Indiana, will be testing and evaluating communications equipment on Sullivan’s Island from April 3 to 7.

Most of the testing equipment — which includes a tethered, balloon-like aerostat flying overhead and manned/unmanned surface vessels in the water — will launch from the western side of Sullivan’s Island, with testing primarily taking place in the Charleston Harbor and along the coastline. If members of the public see vessels in the water and/or the balloon, please do not attempt to approach, touch or interfere with them.

The unmanned surface vessels are 12 feet long, 3 feet wide and resemble a capsized kayak; the balloon is white and approximately 20 feet in diameter. The results from this experimentation will be used to improve naval communication designs and capabilities.

This week of testing is part of NIWC Atlantic's routine scientific mission and has no correlation to any current events. Additionally, several military and civilian personnel will be working with tripod-mounted communications equipment on beaches near Fort Moultrie and off the end of the pier of the Fort Sumter National Monument. All equipment will be utilized to test the interoperability and performance of various communications system configurations. Military radio frequencies involved in the testing will not interfere with other frequencies or electronic communications in the area. NIWC Atlantic has previously conducted similar activities on Sullivan’s Island; however, due to recent national events and for safety measures, it is important the public is aware of the location and use of the equipment.

About NIWC Atlantic

As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

About NSWC Crane

NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electronic Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi- spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today's Warfighter.