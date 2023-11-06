On Deck at The Rec : Home economics for kids and more

Home economics is not a lost art here on the island, and it’s happening at the Rec. A six-week program, open to kids in grades K through 5, will set up participants for success on how to host a gathering, interact and mingle with others, set a table and comparatively shop prices to get the best deals.

Classes are scheduled on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 6 through Dec. 11.

In addition, Capital Kids will take place right after. This program is all about teaching kids in grades K through 5 how to budget, how to spend, how to save and how to give. The program is open and accessible for everyone, on and off the island, and takes place Mondays, starting Nov. 6 and through Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost for both programs is $150 for residents and $155 for nonresidents. Kids can expect a unique experience as they learn interactive and interpersonal life skills that will last for the rest of their lives.

For more information or to sign up, visit IOP.net.