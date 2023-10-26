One Lucky Dog: Mallie

OWNER NAME:

Marshall Swenson

DOG NAME:

Mallie

AGE:

7

BREED:

Silver Labrador

FAVORITE TOY:

Tennis Ball (they’re always moving)

UNUSUAL QUIRK:

I tell time

VET:

Dr. Patrick

I am barking, jumping up and down and wagging my tail to introduce myself to you! I’m Mallie – a silver Labrador but most of all, Daddy’s best girl.

The greatest thing about being a lucky dog is my life with my dad. When I came into his life, I wanted to elevate his island living. He used to travel a lot, so it was fun to get him out and mingle as I assumed my role as his social director. I would sparkle my adorableness – which isn’t too hard) and introduce him to as many people as possible. It worked! Now we have friends on all corners of the island. I am also a very good hostess. I love it when we have company. Just don’t sit next to my dad – that’s my spot

Another one of my responsibilities is to be my dad’s personal trainer. I bark at my dad if he sits too long. It’s fine if he’s up and moving, but I’ll be dog-gone if I’m going to let him sit down. I will protest loud and proud to get him up and moving.

I’m very good at puzzles and games. We love to play hide and seek. He gets my “toy of the moment,” hides it in the house and I find it.

If I need a new toy, I’ll pop open a door to sneak over to a friend’s house, especially when I see there’s a Chewy box delivered. When I leave my friend’s house, I simply “borrow” their new toy and sneak back home. Maybe I should hide my new toy, but I’m too excited. When he sees my new toy, I’m busted for sneaking out since the evidence is in plain site. I can’t help myself. Fresh toys are too irresistible.

The little things in life make being a lucky dog easy. I have a manservant and a chauffeur, someone who spoils me unconditionally as the adorable, sweet, affectionate, neighborly, tennis-ball-loving, silver Labrador Mallie.