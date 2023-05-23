Opening of the Ocean at Isle of Palms

To Celebrate the beginning of the Lowcountry's third season of regular public transit bus service to the beach, Queen Ruby of the Pirates and her Ladies in Raiding invite you to participate in the Opening of the Ocean to mark this year's return of Transit to the Atlantic on Saturday, May 27th. in Mount Pleasant and on the front beach, Isle of Palms.

The celebration will begin when the second CARTA Beach Reach Shuttle bus of the day departs from the Market Center Drive Bus Stop at 10:15 am (on the roundabout near Lowes) and continue to the beach bus stop adjacent to IOP County Park. The procession of Pirates, Kings Guard and other fantastical personalities will begin upon the arrival of the bis at 10:30 and pause at the Flag Poles on Palm Boulevard for prayers and good wishes for a safe and happy summer at the beach and a recognition of our Veterans for Memorial weekend. From there, with a joyous noise, the Lady Pirates, crew of the Jeweled Princess, will proceed with all the celebrants to the beach itself. There Queen Ruby will cast the great Iron Key to the Sea into the waves for Neptune's safekeeping to Open the Ocean.

Queen Ruby and her lady pirates will distribute golden pirate coins throughout the day which allow their holders to win prizes, get discounts and enter the pirate drama which will unfold throughout the summer.

The remainder of the day will be devoted to the revels by the sea provided by local merchants, taverns and places of entertainment punctuated by occasional eruptions or Pirate Drama. The celebration ends with the departure of the last CARTA Beach Reach Shuttle. Events planned for the weekend include special activates for veterans at the VWF post on the island which veterans across the region can now reach on CARTA transit.

This event continues a summer long interactive Pirate Drama sponsored by Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit. Queen Ruby and her Ladies in Raiding have magically been transported three centuries into the future where they continue their struggle for justice and work to return to their own time. The lady pirates struggle against the evil cutthroats of Anderson's pirate ban and flummox the hapless King's Guard who can decide if they want to imprison the Ladies in Raiding or pitch woo to them. Chapters of the story will be released informed by the evolving interactions of the public as more people join and interact with the on the street drama. You can follow the online portion of the drama by going to the Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit Web page at www.bfltransit.com.

The detailed schedule for the Opening of the Ocean is as follows:

Wed. May 24, 7 to 10:30 pm, Kickoff Pirate party at Container Bar with sword fights, costume, contest, button making and pirate poetry at Container Bar on Mt. Pleasant Street in Downtown Charleston (on the #20 bus line)

Saturday, May 27 - Opening of the Ocean

9:15 am - Beach Reach Shuttle (Free) begins running from the CARTA Bus Stop on Market Center Drive on the round-a-bout near Lowes to the Isle of Palms. Use the Transit App or Google Transit to track the bus and plan your trip from anywhere on the CARTA bus system.

10:15 am - Beach Reach Shuttle begins 2nd. Run of the day to the beach. Some of the Pirate Ladies in Raiding will be on board distributing pirate treasure you can redeem for prizes and discounts.

10:30 am - Procession from the bus stop begins upon arrival of the bus, and proceeds to the Flag Poles on Palm Boulevard prayers and good thoughts for a safe and happy summer season. Veterans will be recognized for Memorial Weekend.

10:40 am—Opening of the Ocean Our Happy Assembly will process to the Surf where Queen Ruby of the Pirates, in the company of her friends will cast the great Key to the Sea into the Surf to Open the Ocean and mark the return of Transit to the Atlantic.

11:OO am - Revels by the Sea begin, check with participating businesses for events throughout the holiday weekend. Join Queen Ruby and the Ladies in Raiding for bits of drama and fun on the Island during the day. Dress your pirate part and release the energy of your pirate heart!

5:30 pm– Last Shuttle Run returns to the Mainland

For more information

contact William J. Hamilton, III, Executive Director of Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit at wjhamilton29464@gmail.com or (843) 870-5299