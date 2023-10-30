Ordinance gives some IOP homeowners the option of sandbags

The Isle of Palms City Council has passed an emergency ordinance that will permit property owners along the beach on the south side of the island to install 1-cubic-foot sandbags to protect their homes from what has become a serious erosion problem.

At a special meeting Oct. 10, the Council voted by a 7-2 margin to allow residents between 100 and 914 Ocean Blvd. to circumvent a city ordinance that prohibits “hard erosion control structures,” including sandbags that hold more than five gallons of sand, within 250 feet of the high-water mark of the Atlantic Ocean.

If they choose to install sandbags, most residents will have to pay for the work themselves. At an Oct. 3 meeting, the Council voted 8-1 to take a three-pronged approach to combat erosion on 10 properties already considered by the state Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management to be facing emergency conditions because the tide is within 20 feet of a home or other structure. The Council authorized spending up to $1.25 million to scrape sand and haul in new sand and a maximum of $250,000 to install sandbags to protect the 10 properties, one of which is a vacant lot.

Hahn was the only member of the Council voting against the plan.

That work was expected to start the week beginning Oct. 16.

The emergency ordinance will expire in 60 days but can be extended. The sandbags eventually will be removed, probably sometime after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes a beneficial use project that will bring around 500,000 cubic yards of sand to the Breach Inlet area of the IOP beach and to Sullivan’s Island as well. The project is expected to get underway in January 2024.

Two members of the Council, Blair Hahn and Kevin Popson, voted against the emergency ordinance.

“If any bags are placed pursuant to this ordinance, what happens when the tide reaches those placed bags?” Hahn asked. “We now have a horizontal line of bags and we’re going to have pooling on either side. So unless the neighbors on both sides do the same thing and line it up at the same area, we have a mess on our hands. Now we just have a mess, and we don’t know how to deal with it. We’ve got a lot of unintended consequences, and we need to be mindful of the precedent we are setting by passing the ordinance that is only for a specific number of residents.”

“This is temporary. It’s only until the cavalry gets here, which is the big renourishment project,” Council Member John Bogosian responded. “I don’t know how many people are actually going to do it, but I think we should give them the opportunity to do it.”

Director of Building, Planning and Zoning Douglas Kerr said he didn’t think many homeowners would choose to pay for their own sandbags.

“I don’t know that it will be a large number. I don’t think it will,” he said. “I have not heard folks clamoring to do it.”

City Administrator Desiree Fragoso told Council members at the Oct. 10 meeting that city staff had reached out to potential contractors and received a bid of $149,000 from Collins Construction to install sandbags between the 10 Breach Inlet-area properties and the ocean. The city will be responsible for maintaining the sandbags and eventually removing them.

Property owners between 100 and 914 Ocean Blvd. who choose to pay to have sandbags installed must first obtain an emergency permit from the city and from OCRM. The sandbags must be removed and disposed of either at the completion of the Corps of Engineers project or within 45 days of being notified to remove them by the city – whichever comes sooner. The ordinance does not permit homeowners to install seawalls, revetments or bulkheads.