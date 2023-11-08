Parenting Made Simple: The ‘Let, Lift, & Listen’ Way by Local Author Christine Donavan

Ever met someone who not only gets the ABCs of parenting but has perhaps circled the entire alphabet twice, with a cup of humor and a pinch of wisdom? Meet Christine Donavan, whose parenting prowess isn’t just a claim but a well-earned accolade. A Certified Parent Coach (and Isle of Palms resident) with a solid educational background from the University of Washington, the University of Wisconsin, and further training from the Parent Coaching Institute at Seattle Pacific University, she’s got the theory to back up her practical know-how.

Christine is also a certified Love and Logic Instructor and a Collaborative Divorce Parenting Expert. So, when it comes to understanding the many shades of parenting, from the fun stuff to the tricky bits, she’s your person.

Christine is the first to say that her parenting journey, through raising eight children; encompassing boys, girls, stepchildren, and children with special needs, has been anything but a smooth sail. She’s had her share of early morning, dinner table, and bedtime mishaps. Yet, it’s through these trying times and everyday challenges that Christine honed her Let, Lift, and Listen approach to parenting. Christine’s resonant method stems from her diverse roles as a public speaker, retreat leader, author, youth pastor, camp counselor, newspaper columnist, and her hands-on experience coaching over 500 parents.

Now, Christine has poured all her insights into a new book, “Let, Lift, and Listen.” Launched on October 20th on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, and more, this book is a hearty collection of over 40 short stories that will either remind you of your own household or provide a window into the parenting adventures awaiting you. You will see yourself in the pages of this book. It’s a testament to the beauty that emerges from the chaos, offering a gentle hand to parents navigating through the common hiccups and heartbeats of parenting.

To put it simply – it’s all about helping you not only act, but react, like the awesome parent you can be. Her empathetic and down-to-earth advice is a comforting companion for parents, reminding them that the struggle is indeed real, but so is the joy and growth that come from it.

The title “Let, Lift, and Listen” isn’t just catchy; it’s the mantra that will shift how you see and do parenting. These words will be your friendly companions, whispering the sweet notes of understanding, compassion, and gentle guidance when you truly need them most.

So, grab a copy of the book that promises a chuckle, a tear, a nod, and a whole lot of heart. Pull it out the next time your toddler is throwing a temper tantrum in the grocery store or your oldest is challenging you on – well – everything and get ready to see parenting through Christine’s empathetic and practical lens. Your guidebook into a kinder, simpler, and more understanding style of parenting is just a page flip away.

Learn more at: https://christinecoach.com/buy-the-book