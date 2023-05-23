× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Today, the Isle of Palms Police Department held a pinning ceremony for several newly hired officers and some officers who were recently promoted. During the ceremony, family members of these officers were able to join in and celebrate their accomplishments.

Ian Mobley was promoted to Patrol Sergeant Squad 2 (not pictured)

Joe Tumminelli was promoted to Detective.

Recently Hired Officers reaffirmed their oath of office in front of family members, city officials, and fellow officers:

Officer Dustin Griffin

Officer Jarame Parker

Officer Ben Mize

Master Patrol Officer Lance Hammond was awarded the Employee of the Quarter for Quarter 1.

The SC Department of Public Safety recognized three officers for their dedication to DUI Enforcement. These officers were awarded the Silver DUI Hero Enforcement Award:

Sergeant Sharon Baldrick

Sergeant Ian Mobley

Detective Joe Tumminelli