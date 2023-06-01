Poe Library To Host Medical University Of South Carolina Senior Mentor Program

MUSC

We are calling for volunteers. Are you looking for a wonderful opportunity to give back to your community? If so, you are invited to join us at Edgar Allan Poe Library to learn about the Medical University of South Carolina’s Senior Mentor program, where seniors and medical students collaborate.

If you are 65 or older and curious about this program, you are invited to join in the discussion at Poe Library at 1 p.m. on June 9 and discover what it takes to become a mentor. This valuable program connects seniors with medical students on a journey of teaching, learning and discovery. As a senior mentor, MUSC medical students will meet with you in the comfort of your own home, where your health is evaluated and where you are educated on topics such as nutrition, fall risk assessments and advanced care planning.

Your contribution to this program comes from your willingness to share your life experiences with medical students to improve communication and understanding about medical issues that relate to seniors. The need for geriatric education in the medical field is expanding rapidly because people are living longer and healthier lives. Science and medicine have made countless contributions to our knowledge of living optimally. In the next 20 years, estimates indicate there will be approximately 78 million more seniors in the United States alone.

MUSC’s Senior Mentor program offers a great opportunity to give back to the community by bridging the generation gap between seniors and students entering the medical community.

Kathy Craig is a staff member at the Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library, located at 1921 Ion Ave. on Sullivan’s Island. To register or learn more about other programs at the Poe branch, call 843-883-3914, email poe@ccpl.org or visit www.ccpl.org.