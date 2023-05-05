Good afternoon Island residents,
As you may know curbside recycle collection is a service provided to you by Charleston County. In the past several months the County has transitioned to a third-party contractor to collect the recycle materials. In that process there are many new drivers unfamiliar with the route on Sullivan’s Island. Additionally, there is new equipment incorporated into the collection routes county-wide.
This afternoon the County advised the Town that a number of streets were missed on the Wednesday 5-3-23 collection. The County has committed to correcting this oversight within the next 48 hours. Therefore, you are requested to leave your cart streetside.
For service failures you can always report directly to Charleston County via their website at www.charlestoncounty.org. At the County homepage under Program Info (bottom center page) click on Recycle Program. In addition to reporting service failures, the page list helpful information about the schedule, container replacement, acceptable products, drop locations and such matters. However, the Town Hall is always glad to assist in such matters and pass your information along to the County.
Regards,
Andy
Andy Benke
Town Administrator
