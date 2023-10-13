Residents Encouraged To Install Fire Sprinklers

The Isle of Palms Fire Department and the Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission have partnered to facilitate the installation of cost-effective home fire sprinklers on the island.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, if a home fire occurs, the risk of fatality decreases by about 80% if the home is equipped with fire sprinklers, which stop the fire and smoke from spreading, allowing more time to safely escape while first responders are en route.

The IOPWSC recently adopted changes to its policy, making it easier for property owners to install a home sprinkler system. The recommended system is more cost-effective since it only requires a licensed plumber to install and uses the same plumbing currently in the house. No additional water supply lines are needed, which potentially saves the homeowner thousands of dollars. Homeowners also have the option to conceal their fire sprinklers with a cover so they are less visible.

Home fire sprinklers activate when heated by fire only and not by smoke or smoke alarms. Only the sprinkler closest to the fire activates and sprays water on the fire. According to the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition, new homes burn just as often as older homes and fires in new homes are more deadly because of the materials used to construct them.

Although home fire sprinkler systems are not required by the city of Isle of Palms, the Fire Department encourages residents to consider installing them since they are essential to saving lives and property – and they also can lower home insurance premiums.

“Once there is a fire, we’re racing against the clock to rescue someone before the fire grows beyond our control,” said Isle of Palms Fire Marshal Travis Stafford. “The sprinklers give people time to leave the home, and they allow more time for firefighters to arrive on the scene to swiftly extinguish the flames.”

City officials believe that home fire sprinklers could greatly enhance homeowners’ overall fire safety plan.

“This initiative and our partnership with the Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission offers a more convenient and affordable way to add another layer of fire safety,” said Isle of Palms Fire Chief Craig Oliverius. “The plumber will follow National Fire Protection Association guidelines to install the system, and there is no need for a certified fire sprinkler technician or extensive design work. We hope residents and all homeowners on the island will take advantage because this equipment will help protect their investment. Most importantly, it can save lives.”

While home fire sprinklers are not activated by smoke, homeowners are encouraged to continue maintaining their smoke alarms because they still play a key role in helping residents escape a fire. Larger homes may need to be evaluated for sprinkler system compatibility and to determine if additional smoke alarms are needed.

For more information about installing home fire sprinklers, contact the Isle of Palms Building Department at 843-886-9912.