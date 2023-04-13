Yoga Instructor, Kathy Berry, on Isle of Palms

WHEN Tuesdays, May 2- 30, 2023

TIME 7:30 a.m.

WHERE Beachside, 25th Avenue, Isle of Palms

WHAT City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host a Rise & Shine Beach Yoga Flow on the beach (25th Avenue) every Tuesday, May 2-30, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. These classes are FREE for residents and visitors.

With their toes in the sand, our yogis will Rise & Shine to the warmth and energy of the sun! Kathy Berry, Yoga Teacher, will guide participants through a sequence that will focus on overall mind and body wellness. Rise & Shine Beach Yoga Flow is for all levels of fitness. Throughout the class, Kathy will share modifications/adaptive moves and poses.

“Yoga Flow is a fantastic way to start the day. It helps correct muscle imbalances; increases flexibility, strength, and endurance; reduces stress; improves concentration and creativity; lowers body fat; stimulates the immune system; and more. Mind and Body Wellness, salt air, rolling waves, and sunshine – HELLO MORNING!" Says Karrie Ferrell, Rec Department Director

In the event of inclement weather, the Rise & Shine Yoga Flow classes will be held at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center, Magnolia Room at 24 28th Avenue. Visit IOP.net to learn more and REGISTER.