Starting this week, there will be a temporary road closure and detour at the intersection of Forest Trail and Waterway Blvd. The road closure, scheduled to last for approximately 8 weeks, is due to the construction of drainage infrastructure improvements to the outfall located at the intersection of Forest Trail and Waterway Blvd.

Only local traffic will be accommodated on Waterway Blvd between 32nd and 41st Ave to access a dwelling. Visit iop.net for more information and updates.