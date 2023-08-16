Sam Williams Was The Best Of The Isle Of Palms

Whether you knew him as Mr. Sam, the Mayor of 42nd Avenue or simply Sam Williams, those who knew him for his sense of humor, wry smile and kind manners will miss our beloved friend.

In a world that often challenges our faith, we are blessed to find an individual who is a friend to all and brings forward the positive in this world. Sadly, we lost one of the best on July 22.

Our unelected, self-anointed Mayor of 42nd Avenue embodied the spirit of the Isle Of Palms community. Sam was a truly kind spirit known by many and loved by all. He called the Isle of Palms his home for nearly 30 years, and, although he was physically unable to be present in his final years, his spirit and heart never left this community.

When you watch a dolphin swim or find a beautiful shell or sand dollar on this paradise we call home, look beyond the physical beauty and realize that it’s friends like Sam Williams who make “The IOP” – as Sam always called it – special. May he rest in peace while his spirit stays with us all.