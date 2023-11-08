SC Ports is a major economic engine for South Carolina

× Expand SC Ports

Having a world-class port in South Carolina generates a nearly $87 billion statewide economic impact on the Palmetto State each year, according to a new study authored by Dr. Joseph Von Nessen, a research economist and professor at the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business.

“Port operations attract port-dependent businesses to locate or expand throughout the state, generating billions in economic impact and supporting thousands of jobs for South Carolinians,” Von Nessen said. “Our state’s economic success is directly linked to SC Ports’ continued growth.”

In addition to being an economic engine for South Carolina, SC Ports supports 1 in 9 jobs in the state, according to the 2023 SC Ports’ Economic Impact Study. This translates to 260,000 jobs that are tied – directly or indirectly – to port operations and port users. This accounts for jobs that are connected directly to the port, as well as for jobs at port-dependent business throughout the state, from the advanced manufacturers to the mega retailers, at small and big businesses alike.

“Having a top 10 U.S. container port in South Carolina makes a big economic impact across the state,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “SC Ports is proud to play a role in supporting South Carolina’s economy and creating generational opportunities for South Carolinians.”

By supporting thousands of port-dependent businesses throughout the state, SC Ports drives economic growth and supports high-wage jobs for South Carolinians. Port operations and related activities generate $17.6 billion in labor income for South Carolinians that would not exist otherwise, translating into an average annual income of nearly $68,000 for all jobs supported – either directly or indirectly – by SC Ports, which is approximately 23% higher than the average labor income in South Carolina.

“When new jobs are created, this economic impact can be felt in our communities as people buy homes, spend at local stores and build strong foundations for their families,” Melvin said. “When we invest in port infrastructure, we invest in South Carolina.”

SC Ports has operations in the Lowcountry, Pee Dee and Upstate, serving customers around the state by efficiently moving imports and exports so that they can run their businesses and reach their consumers. The Upstate accounts for the highest concentration due to its large manufacturing base.

“Our port system is truly a port for our entire state, and you can see that impact in every region,” Melvin said.