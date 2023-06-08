WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 2023

TIME: 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Beachside, 25th Avenue, Isle of Palms

WHAT: City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department and Island Turtle Team will host a Sea Stroll & Learn on the beach (25th Avenue) Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. The event is FREE for residents and visitors.

This event is the first in a series offered by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department this summer. The IOP Recreation Team and Island Turtle Team has joined forces to offer an educational stroll on the beach. The Island Turtle Team will share details about the IOP turtle population and habits. In addition, they will share nesting patterns, how to identify turtle nesting areas, what to do if you see a nest, and how to ensure that our turtles feel welcome, safe, and guarded during the nesting season.

The Island Turtle Team patrols Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island beaches every nesting season from May to August. Pairs of volunteers head out in the morning at sunrise to check for turtle tracks coming up on the beach from the ocean. Primarily, Loggerhead Turtles nest on our islands, but occasionally we will get a Green Turtle. We also had a Leatherback nest on our beach.

If the volunteers find tracks in the sand, they engage a core group of trained volunteer experts who will determine if there is a nest and evaluate the conditions. If the turtle has laid the nest below the high tide line, the team will relocate it to a more suitable spot where the eggs can safely incubate. The nest location secured, marked, recorded, and monitored until the hatchlings have made their way to the sea.

“We are so excited to join our amazing Island Turtle Team to provide a new educational series for our residents and visitors that ensures sustainability for our beautiful island for all to enjoy for years to come,” shared Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director.

In the event of inclement weather, follow Isle of Palms Recreation Department social media updates. Visit IOP.net to learn more and REGISTER.