Second Session Added For Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Water Safety Program

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support program scheduled a second session of its innovative children’s water safety program at Sullivan’s Island Elementary School after the first session, scheduled for July 1, was quickly fully booked. Those who missed out on the July 1 program will be able to sign up to attend on July 29.

Children ages 5 to 9 and their parents are welcome to attend, and snacks and beverages will be provided. Attendees must register in advance at lensiop.org. The program, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., will be led by Susan White, a certified Coast Guard instructor. She will provide a unique opportunity for local children to learn about water and boat safety, including how to safely navigate a boat, where and how to sit on a boat, proper boat etiquette and safety. A docked boat will engage students in experiential learning.

Please make sure to pack water and sun protection for children attending the event.

LENS IOP provides many community-wide events throughout the year. On Sept. 9, the IOP Exchange Club will offer a boating certificate course for children 12 and up. The program will include an introduction to boating, boating laws, proper safety equipment, safe operation and navigation and boating emergency protocols. The course, which offers an opportunity for children to obtain a boating license, is free to LENS Lieutenants participants and $25 for nonmembers. To become a LENS Lieutenant, visit lensiop.org.

The LENS program is committed to offering programs and events that are beneficial to the local community and working with members of the local community to create opportunities such as children’s water safety courses. To learn more, email kinghorn.ted@gmail.com.