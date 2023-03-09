Showcasing our Island Photographers

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is planning an event to showcase the work of our talented local photographers on Friday, April 21, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, 1917 I’on Ave. If you are a professional photographer or a serious non-professional photographer and are interested in participating, please contact Susan Middaugh at susan.middaugh@gmail.com. Our exhibition space is limited, but we still have room for photographers who live on Sullivan's Island or Isle of Palms or have Island roots.

This event is intended to be easy and enjoyable for the photography artists and for all who attend. There will be no formalities and this is not an art sale. The participating photographers will come, bring a few photographs representative of their work and a means to display them, and chat with those who attend - the art lovers, the simply curious, and their fellow photographers.