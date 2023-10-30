South Carolina Coastal Resort Tees Up An $8 Million Spending Plan For Its Two Golf Courses

× Expand Wild Dunes Resort

An Isle of Palms vacation getaway is undertaking a multimillion-dollar renovation of its two 18-hole golf layouts, adding to a recent string of investments in the seaside property.

Wild Dunes Resort announced this week it will spend $8 million on the upgrades starting in March.

Only the 37-year-old Harbor Course will need to be closed during the project, which will mark the first major tee-to-green renovation for the 18-hole property. It’s expected to reopen in October 2024.

Jeff Minton, director of golf at Wild Dunes, said players can expect to see a revamped Harbor Course next fall, with newly designed putting surfaces, upgraded cart paths and bridges and new bunkers.

Also, he said, the existing irrigation system will be replaced to improve turf conditions and water-use efficiency.

Both of the courses, which are open to the public, were designed by noted architect Tom Fazio, whose staff was tapped to help with the latest project.

The Harbor layout will largely remain the same, with the exception of adding some features.

The work on the Links Course, which was opened in 1979 and was renovated in 2015, will focus on the exposed oceanfront 18th hole, which has been affected by erosion and washout.

Minton said the closing stretch is “at the mercy of Mother Nature” so designers are looking how it can be reconstructed.

Wild Dunes has been owned for years by Lowe, a Los Angeles real estate investment firm. Dallas-based Dart Interests, a family-owned company, bought a stake in the 1,600-acre property in 2018.

Together, their joint venture has invested more than $150 million into the golf and tennis getaway over the past few years, including the completion of the 153-room Sweetgrass Inn and conference center. Earlier this year, Wild Dunes added five pickleball courts in response to the sport’s fast-growing popularity.

SC resorts and hotels are picking up pickleball as new business priority resorts and hotels are picking up pickleball as new business priority. “After years of continued improvements to the property with our guests and members in mind, enhancing our overall golf product was the natural next step,” said Tom Nolan, managing director.

The game is a major economic driver for the tourism industry, especially along the coast from the Grand Strand to Hilton Head Island. Its financial impact based on spending both on and off the fairways was estimated at $3.3 billion in a 2021 economic analysis.

The state continues to invest heavily to promote South Carolina as a premier golf destination.

Minton said the rise of Topgolf and other simulator venues has helped boost demand by introducing the swing basics to more potential participants.

“We’ve seen more new players who are sticking with the game, and that’s a great thing for the sport long term,” he said. “The regulars are always going to come back and play, but it’s great to see more people seeing that golf is something anyone at any skill level can enjoy.”

(https://www.postandcourier.com/business/wild-dunes-resort-golf-south-carolina-isle-of-palms-tourism/article_124c58de-74d3-11ee-9605-5b9b87dd4727.html)