Free In-Person Narcan Training will take place at Town of Sullivan's Island on March 7 at 6pm. Narcan kits will be distributed post-training. Educate and equip yourself! Sign up here!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sullivans-island-community-narcan-training-tickets-568385545467?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb&fbclid=IwAR3pF3t0PXAV-g8AP9brFbplDIkT-KyfFvOE69xPPRw08GXe-6dL0pg8yPk