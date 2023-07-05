Sullivan's Island Fourth of July Golf Cart and Bike Parade

× 1 of 72 Expand × 2 of 72 Expand × 3 of 72 Expand × 4 of 72 Expand × 5 of 72 Expand × 6 of 72 Expand × 7 of 72 Expand × 8 of 72 Expand × 9 of 72 Expand × 10 of 72 Expand × 11 of 72 Expand × 12 of 72 Expand × 13 of 72 Expand × 14 of 72 Expand × 15 of 72 Expand × 16 of 72 Expand × 17 of 72 Expand × 18 of 72 Expand × 19 of 72 Expand × 20 of 72 Expand × 21 of 72 Expand × 22 of 72 Expand × 23 of 72 Expand × 24 of 72 Expand × 25 of 72 Expand × 26 of 72 Expand × 27 of 72 Expand × 28 of 72 Expand × 29 of 72 Expand × 30 of 72 Expand × 31 of 72 Expand × 32 of 72 Expand × 33 of 72 Expand × 34 of 72 Expand × 35 of 72 Expand × 36 of 72 Expand × 37 of 72 Expand × 38 of 72 Expand × 39 of 72 Expand × 40 of 72 Expand × 41 of 72 Expand × 42 of 72 Expand × 43 of 72 Expand × 44 of 72 Expand × 45 of 72 Expand × 46 of 72 Expand × 47 of 72 Expand × 48 of 72 Expand × 49 of 72 Expand × 50 of 72 Expand × 51 of 72 Expand × 52 of 72 Expand × 53 of 72 Expand × 54 of 72 Expand × 55 of 72 Expand × 56 of 72 Expand × 57 of 72 Expand × 58 of 72 Expand × 59 of 72 Expand × 60 of 72 Expand × 61 of 72 Expand × 62 of 72 Expand × 63 of 72 Expand × 64 of 72 Expand × 65 of 72 Expand × 66 of 72 Expand × 67 of 72 Expand × 68 of 72 Expand × 69 of 72 Expand × 70 of 72 Expand × 71 of 72 Expand × 72 of 72 Expand Prev Next

Sullivans Island came alive with an incredible burst of patriotism on Tuesday, July 4th, during the annual golf cart and bike parade. The air was filled with joy and excitement as residents arrived, showcasing their unwavering love for their country. The streets were adorned with a kaleidoscope of beautifully decorated golf carts, each one a masterpiece of creativity and devotion. From majestic Uncle Sam-inspired carts and Barbie-themed carts to dazzling red, white, and blue ensembles, the level of commitment to the chosen themes was awe-inspiring.

People and golf carts alike were dressed from head to toe in vibrant and thematic decorations. This exciting event was a testament to the unbreakable spirit of America, reminding us all of the freedom and unity that lie at the heart of our nation. As a special treat, families enjoyed Kona snow cones.