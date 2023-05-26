Sullivan's Island Police Department Announces Two Promotions

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department recently announced two promotions. Glenn Meadows is deputy chief of police, while Sgt. Sydney De Nett is the training sergeant.

Meadows, who has more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement, was promoted to deputy chief March 24. A state-certified instructor, he enjoys establishing police/community partnerships. Meadows organized the Police Department’s annual Toys for Tots Christmas Bike Drives and the first department community blood drive.

In 2005, he retired as a sergeant after a 25-year career with Newport News, Virginia, Police Department. After retirement, Meadows served three tours in Iraq and six tours in Afghanistan in a civilian advisory capacity. He also served as a SWAT instructor for the State Department’s International Global Anti-Terrorism Assistance Program.

De Nett got her start on the island doing beach patrol before graduating as a police officer from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. She serves as a Narcan, Specific Skills and a DUI/SFST instructor. Throughout her years with the department, she has attended various training courses such as Principles of Supervision, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training and Field Training Office Manager.

De Nett schedules training, maintains training records for the department and coordinates community events. She holds a bachelor’s in criminal justice from the Citadel and a certificate in corrections from Trident Technical College. Currently, she is working toward her master’s in criminal justice at Charleston Southern University.

De Nett has a strong focus on community outreach and recently partnered with WakeUp Carolina to hold a free Narcan training event for the public. Following the course, participants received a free overdose prevention kit that contained two Narcan nasal sprays. The next community event that Sydney has scheduled is with the Blood Connection on June 2, at Sunrise Church. Donors will receive $60 in gift cards.