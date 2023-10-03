Temporary road closure and detour at Waterway Boulevard on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C.- Starting the third week in October, there will be a temporary road closure and detour at the intersection of Forest Trail and Waterway Boulevard in the City of Isle of Palms

The city is working to improve conditions regarding the amount of standing water events experienced by IOP residents and property owners. The upcoming construction is part of phase 3 of the city’s drainage project. The goal of the project is to make significant drainage improvements to the 30th, 36th and 41st Avenue outfalls. The 30th Avenue Outfall Project has been completed.

Stay up to date on projects by visiting iop.net.

For more information, the public should contact the city at (843) 886-6428.