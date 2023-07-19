The Lazy (Susan) Days of Summer

× Expand Just so mary instagram - 1

In summer, everything should be a little easier – including our organization hacks. It doesn’t get much easier than the visibility, accessibility and versatility provided by a lazy Susan.

This tool has stood the test of time. I am sure many of you remember these from your childhood. The first American patent for the lazy Susan was issued in the late 1800s, and its popularity soared in the 1950s.

This ingenious yet simple rotating tray transforms cluttered, hard-to-use spots into organized and hard-working spaces by creating:

Visibility - You can bring any item within reach simply by rotating the tray. A lazy Susan minimizes the need to move items around. It also reduces the chances that an item will be lost or forgotten.

- You can bring any item within reach simply by rotating the tray. A lazy Susan minimizes the need to move items around. It also reduces the chances that an item will be lost or forgotten. Accessibility - The lazy Susan allows you to maximize space, such as higher shelves and corner cabinets. You can access many items at once. This accessibility saves time and frustration, enabling you to quickly locate and retrieve items, whether it's spices in the kitchen or office supplies in a workspace.

- The lazy Susan allows you to maximize space, such as higher shelves and corner cabinets. You can access many items at once. This accessibility saves time and frustration, enabling you to quickly locate and retrieve items, whether it's spices in the kitchen or office supplies in a workspace. Versatility- A lazy Susan is incredibly versatile, catering to a wide range of organizational needs. Available in various sizes, shapes, and materials, they can be customized to fit any space and purpose.

My favorite places to use a lazy Susan include:

Kitchen Cabinets - A lazy Susan is a great addition for the higher shelves in a kitchen cabinet. Place oils, vinegars, and extracts there and have easy access with a quick spin.

- A lazy Susan is a great addition for the higher shelves in a kitchen cabinet. Place oils, vinegars, and extracts there and have easy access with a quick spin. Pantries - You can gain better access to corner shelves or deeper shelves with a Lazy Susan. You can organize your baking supplies or canned goods on various trays.

- You can gain better access to corner shelves or deeper shelves with a Lazy Susan. You can organize your baking supplies or canned goods on various trays. Refrigerators - Rather than having to move through rows of sauces and condiments, place them on a lazy Susan and easily spin the tray to find the mustard, jelly, or sauce you are looking for.

- Rather than having to move through rows of sauces and condiments, place them on a lazy Susan and easily spin the tray to find the mustard, jelly, or sauce you are looking for. Dining Table – When you are feeding a group, a lazy Susan provides an easy way to share condiments, napkins, and serving dishes without having to get up or reach over other guests.

– When you are feeding a group, a lazy Susan provides an easy way to share condiments, napkins, and serving dishes without having to get up or reach over other guests. Office or Workspace- A lazy Susan can keep frequently used items, such as pens, pencils, staplers, and paper clips, within reach without cluttering your desk.

Lazy Susans are a simple way to ease into some quick summer organization. And with many styles available for under $20, it is hard to get more bang for your organizing buck!

Mary Gallivan is a local professional organizer and productivity guru. Learn more at justsomary.com or @justsomarychs.