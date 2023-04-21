Thinking Outside the Bouquet: Creative Mother's Day Activities for Unforgettable Memories

Every year, I find myself scrambling to find the perfect Mother's Day gift. As the second Sunday of May approaches (this year falling on May 14th), I rack my brain for ideas. Despite repeatedly asking my mom what she wants, her response is always the same: "I'll love whatever you get me." With the pressure mounting, I turned to other resources for inspiration. After years of observation and debate among my siblings, we came to a realization: our mom doesn't care about material gifts or fancy dinners. What she truly wants is quality time with her kids. So, instead of the usual flowers or jewelry, we started planning fun activities like a day at the beach, a family game night, or attending a local event. While there's nothing wrong with traditional gifts, creating new Mother's Day traditions can be even more meaningful. And what better place to do that than in charming, historic Charleston? To help you plan a memorable Mother's Day, I've curated a list of some of my favorite events in the city.
1 of 12
2 of 12
3 of 12
4 of 12
5 of 12
6 of 12
7 of 12
8 of 12
9 of 12
10 of 12
11 of 12
12 of 12
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
20th Annual Mom’s Run Hosted by Postpartum Support Charleston1605 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, South Carolina 29412
Postpartum Support Charleston is a non-profit organization that helps provide aid to mothers across the Charleston, Tri-County area who are facing maternal mental illnesses, such as postpartum depression and anxiety. This organization was created to help mothers confidently move into motherhood. Their organization offers a Mom Mentor Program, which is a team composed of women who have experienced postpartum depression, anxiety, OCD, and/or PTSD. The mentor program offers a one-on-one peer support program, available over the phone or in person. If you or someone you know is a mother who would benefit from this program; please know Postpartum Support Charleston can be reached through text, phone call, or in person. The volunteers are flexible and accommodating with scheduling, they work with each Mother to find a meeting time and place that works with their schedule. This year, Postpartum Support Charleston will proudly host their 20th annual Mom’s Run & Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 13th. This is the non-profit’s largest annual fundraiser. the proceeds from this Mother’s Day event are going to be used to help financially support the organization’s mission of providing support and aid to women and families who are facing maternal illnesses. The Mom’s Run will be held at Philip Simmons High School, event registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. Followed by a Kid’s Dash, Moms’ Run 5k, Award Ceremony, and concluding with Family Fun Day. This annual Mother’s Day Race and fundraiser will be held rain or shine. This non-profit has provided a safe haven for numerous women and families since its establishment. If you are unable to attend this event, you can still donate to this organization online. This year’s donation goal is $10,000, consider donating to Postpartum Support Charleston to honor your mother or the mothers in your life.
-
2
Luxurious Spa Day at Charleston's Woodhouse Spa725 Johnnie Dodds, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
Whether your mother maintains a composed or tense exterior, she probably needs a relaxing day at the Spa. The Woodhouse Spa curates and cultivates a truly memorable spa experience, each treatment is customized to the client’s needs. They even offer a treatment guide to help the client pinpoint what Mood best suits their spa goals. The moods are Connected, Resilient, Calm, Confident, Energized, and Balanced. Please visit their website to learn more about their luxury services and holistic approach to health. The Woodhouse Spa is a beautiful brick building, located in the heart of Mount Pleasant, there is also a downtown Charleston location located at 10 Westedge, in the Publix shopping center. One of their most popular facials is the WH Signature Sculpt facial, which was curated to lift and tone the face, as well as reduce puffiness. This service is approximately 80 minutes and includes a facial massage, microcurrent technology, and Gua Sha techniques to lift and sculpt the skin. The spa services available are facials, advanced facials, massages, body treatments, nails, rituals, waxing, and Spa Day Packages. If you have been the root of part, or all, of your mom’s stress this year why not give her the Ultimate Reset package at Woodhouse Spa? This treatment was created to reinvigorate the body and mind, this full-day package includes the Woodhouse Signature Calming Retreat, Nourishing Wrap, Hydrofacial Deluxe, and lunch! This package is approximately 240 minutes long and is specially curated to each client’s needs. Time varies by service.
-
3
Mother’s Day DIY Terrarium Building Reservations at PlantHouse832 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
Friday, May 6-8th, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
The PlantHouse has reserved the entire weekend of Mother’s Day for their Mother’s Day Do-It-Yourself Terrarium Building. Classes are available in one-hour reservations, beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 6:45 p.m. Whether your mom is blessed with a green thumb, or she is doing the best she can to keep things alive, this is the perfect Mother’s Day gift for the Gardening Mom. The Do-It-Yourself course allows you to choose from a variety of terrarium bases, succulents, and decor to customize your ecosystem. PlantHouse is offering different terrarium vases for a limited time price, the options range from $34 to $25.50, making this an extremely affordable and memorable Mother’s Day present. Located inside this enchanting plant, pot, and home decor store is PlantBar, where the bar offers wine, beer, mimosas, and a variety of non-alcoholic beverages as well. In lieu of sending your mom flowers again this year, why not surprise her with a boozy (if you choose) day spent learning more about plants and creating your own, take-home terrarium? When planning for your reservation please try to arrive five to ten minutes to grab a drink and check-in.
-
4
Mother’s Day Wine Blending Class at the Grand Bohemian Hotel55 Wentworth St, Charleston, South Carolina 294014
May 12-14th 2:00 p.m. to a.m.
A perfect way to celebrate the Wine Mom this Mother’s Day. Spend a day in the heart of Downtown Charleston sampling different wines and enjoying hors d’oeuvres, while you create your own unique blended wine to bring home. The specialty wine blending courses are offered by Kessler in the luxurious Grand Bohemian Hotel. The wine-making classes are led by Peter Demarest, who has been studying wine for over a decade and is a Master Blender for Kessler. This Mother’s Day weekend, sign up for one of three wine blending classes while space is still available. Courses are being held on May 12-14, each course begins at 2:00 p.m. and is approximately 90 minutes in length. Throughout your winemaking journey, you will have the opportunity to learn the history of winemaking and draw parallels between the science and art of winemaking. This course will include a plethora of wine sampling and. One of the most unique and fun aspects of this course is the wine label. The team at Kessler will create a customized label for your wine, all you need to do is bring in a photograph, picture, or art from home to be custom printed on your wine label. The course itself is an amazing way to spend Mother’s Day, in addition, you take home an entire bottle of carefully blended wine, in a fun, personalized wine bottle.
-
5
Specialty Flower Arranging & Scented Candle-Making Workshop at Candlefish270 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Cost: $60
Nestled in the heart of Downtown Charleston, Candlefish has become a game-changer in the Southern candle-making scene. Since its establishment in 2014 on Wentworth Street, the shop has relocated to 270 King Street and boasts a collection of over 100 uniquely curated scents. Unlike other candle makers, Candlefish assigns each fragrance a number rather than identifying them by fragrance notes. This is to reduce the risk of scent bias and ensure that each scent stands on its own. The store also offers year-round private candle-making classes taught by professional chandlers. For $60 per person, participants can create two 9 oz signature-scented candles under the guidance of scent experts. Even if you don't live in the area, Candlefish offers flat-rate shipping to your home. To register for the class, simply visit their website. Participants must be at least 15 years old, and each class lasts approximately 90 minutes. If you need to reschedule, no problem – Candlefish has a lenient policy that allows you to move your reservation to a new date any time before the start of your scheduled class via email confirmation.
If you're looking for a unique and intimate way to spend Mother's Day, look no further than Candlefish. Their private candle-making classes can accommodate up to 12 people, making it the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with your mom or friends. And this year, they're offering a Specialty Flower Arranging & Scented Candle Making Workshop for Mother's Day. This class includes a special opportunity to learn about bouquets and floral design with Astilbe Floral. You'll get to create two signature candles and your own mason jar flower arrangement. Surprise your mom with a day at Candlefish with the whole family or opt for a fun day with just your mom and her friends. And don't forget to BYOB – bring a bottle of your mom's favorite wine or sparkling beverage to make the day even more special!
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)