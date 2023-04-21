Thinking Outside the Bouquet: Creative Mother's Day Activities for Unforgettable Memories

Every year, I find myself scrambling to find the perfect Mother's Day gift. As the second Sunday of May approaches (this year falling on May 14th), I rack my brain for ideas. Despite repeatedly asking my mom what she wants, her response is always the same: "I'll love whatever you get me." With the pressure mounting, I turned to other resources for inspiration. After years of observation and debate among my siblings, we came to a realization: our mom doesn't care about material gifts or fancy dinners. What she truly wants is quality time with her kids. So, instead of the usual flowers or jewelry, we started planning fun activities like a day at the beach, a family game night, or attending a local event. While there's nothing wrong with traditional gifts, creating new Mother's Day traditions can be even more meaningful. And what better place to do that than in charming, historic Charleston? To help you plan a memorable Mother's Day, I've curated a list of some of my favorite events in the city.

