Time to Get in the (Drop) Zone

It’s that time of year. Summer is ending, vacation is over, and the kids are heading back to school and straight into all the fall activities. Even if you don’t have school-aged kids, the fall is the perfect time to reset your drop zone.

Everyone needs a drop zone for book bags, school papers, laptops, coats, shoes, mail, keys, and more. Depending on the size and style of your home, you may have a dedicated spot near the door, a closet, or a full-on mudroom.

Here are 5 tips for keeping your drop zone organized.

Get hooked - Never underestimate the power of hooks to help maximize space and keep items off the furniture and the floor. Hooks are great for backpacks, bags, coats, and keys. You can always add hooks over the door or to the wall. Its ok to be a basket case - Baskets and bins are great for corralling loose items. In a drop zone, they are especially helpful for all the paper that comes home from school. In our house, each of us has our own bin where mail and other to-do’s go. If you need me to sign a permission slip or pay a bill, put it in my bin. It becomes a tangible to-do list. You’re a “shoe”-in – To me, there is no better sign of a full house than all the shoes – but they can get out of control quickly. To reign in your shoes - leverage baskets or bins which can easily tuck under an entry table or in a corner. If you have enough space, invest in a stand-alone shoe storage option. Some clients have also found this is a useful way to store all those stinky sports shoes in the garage. Drop Zones and garages have a lot in common. Here are some other tips for organizing your garage visit. Label, Label, Label- Family members are far more likely to put items in the appropriate place if the place is labeled. You can label by family member (e.g., a hook for each kiddo) or by item. Don’t forget to rotate - Real estate is king, so use seasonal rotation as your friend to keep this space tidy. Wait to bring the winter wear out until the weather changes. Once it does, put those flip-flops and beach bags away until spring arrives.

A well-organized drop zone will reduce stress and give you time back each morning as you make the mad dash out the door. It also prevents clutter from accumulating in other areas of the house and makes important items easy to find.

Mary Gallivan is a local professional organizer. Just So Mary was voted a 2023 Neighborhood Fav for Best Home Services on Nextdoor. Learn more at justsomary.com or @justsomarychs.