Traffic Advisory

The annual Isle of Palms Halloween golf cart parade and carnival will take place Friday, October 27, 2023 starting at 4 p.m. on Isle of Palms, SC. The event will start and end at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center located at 24 28 Ave, with a festival following the parade. This event will have an impact on some roads on the island. Look for traffic updates and road closures on our social media accounts.

The following is a list of road closures and times:

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

- 27th Ave from Waterway Blvd to Cameron Blvd

- Hartnett Blvd from 21st Ave to 29th Ave

- Waterway Blvd from 21st Ave to 30th Ave

- 29th Ave from Waterway Blvd to Cameron Blvd

Officers will be posted at intersections directing drivers to alternate routes. Please use caution if driving in the area as this is a well attended event with lots of pedestrian traffic.