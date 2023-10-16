Transform Your Bathroom with Over-the-Toilet Storage Solutions

Where do you find more bathroom storage space when your bathroom counters are full of products, the cabinet under the sink is completely full (or you don’t have one), and the linen closet is at capacity? If this is you, it might be time to call a professional organizer. Or, you can try one of my favorite tricks - over-the-toilet storage.

Using that underutilized space over the toilet is a fantastic way to make the most of your bathroom space. You will enjoy reducing your clutter and creating a more functional and aesthetically pleasing space. This is a particularly helpful organizing hack for those who live in a smaller footprint, or to help maximize the bathroom in a Finished Room Over Garage (FROG) or an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU).

Many of my clients struggle with what to store in this space since it can be so visible.

Here are four suggestions:

Towels and Washcloths- Over-the-toilet storage offers a practical solution for keeping extra towels and washcloths handy for family members or guests. It makes optimal use of vertical space in smaller bathrooms. It also frees up space in crowded linen closets and ensures a clean, organized look. Paper Products- Placing extra toilet paper rolls and tissues in over-the-toilet storage ensures you never run out when you need it most. Many clients choose to add a basket to hold these products for a cleaner look on open shelves. This saves space in your linen closet or under-sink storage. Beauty Products- Depending on the location in the room, over-the-toilet storage can be an excellent spot for storing beauty products such as cosmetics and skincare items. This can eliminate clutter on bathroom counters and simplify your morning routine. This is another great place to leverage a basket or a lazy Susan. Guest Toiletries - If overnight guests will be using this bathroom, leaving a shelf open provides room for their toiletries while they are visiting. This is especially helpful if counter space in the bathroom is already tight.

There are many affordable (and beautiful) furniture and shelving options that require minimal assembly. These include shelving units, freestanding shelves, and cabinets. Simply search for “over-the-toilet storage.”

Mary Gallivan is a local professional organizer and founder of Just So Mary. She writes the monthly organizing column Just So Organized. Just So Mary was voted a 2023 Neighborhood Fave for Best Home Services on Nextdoor. You will often find Mary and her husband, Sean, at the beach with their rescue lab, Quinn. Learn more at justsomary.com or @justsomarychs.