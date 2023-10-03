Upcoming Road Closure

Starting the third week in October, there will be a temporary road closure and detour at the intersection of Forest Trail and Waterway Boulevard. The road closure, which is scheduled to last for approximately 8 weeks, is due to the construction of drainage infrastructure improvements to the outfall located at the intersection of Forest Trail and Waterway Boulevard. Only local traffic will be accommodated on Waterway Boulevard between 32nd and 41st Avenue to access a dwelling.

For more information and updates, please visit iop.net. Contact the city at (843) 886-6428 if you have any questions.