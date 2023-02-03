Verbal Altercation Turns Violent

One juvenile was arrested and two others landed in the hospital with knife wounds after a verbal altercation on the Isle of Palms turned physical, according to IOP Patrol Sgt. Matthew Storen.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 near the intersection of Palm Boulevard and 26th Ave. An hour and 15 minutes later, IOP Police Detective Joseph Tumminelli and Officer Lance Hammond arrived at East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, where the victims were being treated for their wounds. The IOP Police Department had been notified by a security guard at the hospital.

Storen said the assailant was arrested after being positively identified. He was transported to a local juvenile facility.

Neither the two victims nor the assailant live on the Isle of Palms.