Video Highlights from the 2023 SiP Magazine Launch Party

Yesterday evening, SiP Magazine hosted a joyous event from 3-6 pm to commemorate the release of its highly anticipated 2023 publication. The gathering took place at the Boathouse on Breach Inlet, where attendees were greeted by a refreshing breeze and warm sunshine, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration. Check out the video above for the highlights.

Among the distinguished guests were Lynn Pierrotti, publisher, Jennifer Tuohy, the talented editor-in-chief, Sullivan's Island Mayor Patrick O'Neil, along with the entire ensemble of individuals who had played a crucial role in the magazine's success. From the gifted writers and skilled photographers to the remarkable individuals featured in the stories, the brilliant graphic designers, and the advertising partners, each person contributed to the tapestry of SiP Magazine.

We sincerely hope that everyone has had the opportunity to get a copy of the magazine and indulge in the sheer delight of flipping through its pages, discovering the cherished stories that illuminate the essence of our islands.