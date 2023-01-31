Voice Your Opinion

Local residents now have the opportunity to voice their opinion on how the lanes on the Isle of Palms Connector should be configured. All they need to do is complete a short survey at http://live.metroquestsurvey.com/?u=nz01m#!/?p=web&pm=dynamic&s=1&popup=WTD or follow the link on front page of the city’s website – iop.net. In the spring of 2021, the South Carolina Department of Transportation replaced the paving markings on the Connector bridge, adding pedestrian and bike lanes on both sides and eliminating the 10-foot-wide emergency lane. The objectives of the survey will be to “evaluate the mobility, safety, congestion and signage along the bridge.”