Week 1 of Surf Therapy

This week listen to Andrew talk about how he felt after Day 1, and returning for his first week of Surf Therapy. In this video you'll learn a little about his first steps into yoga, wellness and open surf.

STEP 3: ASSIGNED INSTRUCTOR

Each veteran is paired with a surf instructor. All of our instructors are required to be certified ISA Level 1. Sometimes a veteran will have more than on instructor because our aspiring instructors are required to shadow our more seasoned ones.

STEP 4: TIME TO PADDLE OUT

The first day can be intimidating but our instructors are there to encourage our participants. Most participants catch at least one, if not many waves their first day. They get to focus on paddling and popping up as the instructors push them into wave after wave. Everyone is ready for lunch from our friend's at KIA Country after all that hard work!