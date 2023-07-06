Welcome IOPPD Canine Sandy

Police Canine Sandy

The Isle of Palms Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to its force, Police Canine Sandy. With her exceptional training and skills, Sandy will play a vital role in enhancing public safety and strengthening the department's commitment to serving and protecting the community.

Sandy, a beautiful and highly trained Malinois / Shepherd mix, has joined our police force following an extensive evaluation and selection process. She will be used in various aspects of police work, including tracking suspects, locating missing persons, searching for evidence and illegal narcotics.The acquisition of Sandy is part of the Isle of Palms Police Department's ongoing efforts to enhance its capabilities and improve response times. Sandy will be an invaluable asset in assisting our officers in performing their duties more effectively and efficiently."Our department is thrilled to welcome Sandy to our team," said Chief Kevin Cornett. "Police canines are an integral part of modern law enforcement, and Sandy's addition will greatly enhance our ability to ensure the safety and security of our community. Her specialized training and unwavering dedication make her a valuable resource."Sandy and her handler have undergone extensive training to prepare for the unique challenges faced by law enforcement canines. Her training includes obedience, agility, tracking, article search, and narcotics detection.The Isle of Palms Police Department is proud to introduce Police Canine Sandy to the community and looks forward to the positive impact she will have on the safety and security of those who live, work, and play in Isle of Palms.