Welcome to the all new – and very old – Island Club

The Island Club at 1452 Poe Ave. on Sullivan’s Island – next to the fish fry shack – has a unique and colorful history. Within this community rich in natural beauty but lacking in facilities, it has been a low-key gathering place since the town established it as a social club in 1946.

Since then, its presence has continuously tried to answer the question: “How do we meet our neighbors?” Now an enthusiastic group of residents has united to revitalize the Island Club in an effort to connect all members of the Sullivan’s Island community through social engagement. It is envisioned as a place to come together to learn, cultivate new skills, be entertained, exercise and enrich the community; to foster relationships; and have fun with neighbors. It is not meant to be the biggest or fanciest venue; rather, it will remain a long-standing fixture that celebrates the spirit of Sullivan’s Island and its friendly, laid-back culture. It is a place for children and adults to meet and dream of the island’s future.

The group has begun hosting events that have been very well received. Open mic nights, on the third Friday each month, are open to all island residents and any other performers. Each month, musicians and dancers show up eager to share their talents with the appreciative family audiences.

Ron Coish, who recently enjoyed playing guitar at the community event, said “It was a beautiful thing. … to perform with these young people. New friends were made. … It’s just what our island needed.” Natanya O’Donnell, one of the event organizers, was gratified to see attendees and performers of all ages and hopes to see more people come out to share their talent.

Club member Darragh Simon of Trinity Wellness continues to offer her popular weekly yoga classes, and member events such as potluck suppers, holiday parties and kids’ events are coming up. Members are suggesting many more ideas as the club continues to grow.

Unfortunately, the building has seen better days and needs repairs and improvements. The club’s board of directors has engaged an architect who drew up a modest renovation plan to improve the appearance, function and safety of the facility. The town of Sullivan’s Island, which owns the building, has contributed $4,500 to get the renovations started, and minor repairs have begun.

Membership is growing quickly as residents recognize the potential and the desire to be personally connected with their community. Annual dues, $350 for a family and $250 for an individual, include the use of the building for one private event per year plus the option to host additional events that are open to the membership. The Sullivan’s Island Club is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization solely for the town’s current residents and those who have lived on the island within the last 50 years.

For more information and an application to join online, visit thesullivansislandclub.com.