Wellness Fair Scheduled At Isle Of Palms Recreation Center

Every year, the Isle of Palms Recreation Department hosts a community wellness fair filled with vendors there to fill your cup with ways to stay healthy. Mark your calendars. It’s happening at the Rec Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Participants can expect to meet and greet more than 25 wellness professionals eager to share their passion for healthy living. Plus, there will be giveaways, free services, food trucks, coupons and demonstrations to fill your morning with educational information relative to feeling and looking great.

Monica Pelletier with Young Living Essential Oils will offer free bioscans, which help determine which supplements and essential oils may be beneficial for your optimum health. Essential oils have been used for years, and Pelletier brings almost two decades of experience and is extremely helpful in navigating a somewhat confusing healing modality.

“The fair is a great place to connect with neighbors about health and wellness and answer any questions they may have,” Pelletier commented.

Tower Gardens will have its vertical, aeroponic garden system on-site, showing you how to grow your own produce without the learning curve or time commitment of traditional gardening.

The DRIPBaR of Mount Pleasant will offer vitamin drips, while Janet Neal with Holistic Healing Touch will offer a short energy scan, which may help identify and release any blockages. And Carolina Physical Therapy will have its compression therapy sleeves.

Additionally, East Cooper Medical Center will host free cholesterol screenings. Pre-registration is not necessary but is encouraged if you’re on a tight timeline. Delta Pharmacy will provide flu vaccinations; just bring your insurance or Medicare card.

Instead of Googling your health care providers, come meet and greet professionals in our community.

“We have hosted this event year over year, and it has become a community social that is fun and informative,” said Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell.

Admission is free; and the event is open to everyone.